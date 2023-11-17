Map 2023 | Alternative Mobility #2

17 – 25 Nov 2023

Heritage train carriages, Hanoi Design Creative Festival 2023

Train schedules

From Hanoi Festival of Creative Design:

Heritage Space is delighted to introduce a contemporary art exhibition titled “Alternative Mobility #2”. The exhibition is a part of the Month of Art Practice MAP 2023 – an international exchange project dedicated to promoting contemporary art initiated and has been organized annually by Heritage Space since 2015. The exhibition is also in response to Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023 with the theme “Flow”.

The exhibition “Alternative Mobility #2” is a follow-up response by artists to the theme of Month of Art Practice MAP 2023 and the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023. The exhibition offers the public an opportunity to experience visual artworks in an unpredictable interaction with the space inside the train carriage and its surrounding landscape.

The exhibition will showcase a series of artworks, including the poonah-paper-based series “Conversations with the City” by Vũ Kim Thư, and the series “Touching Dream” by Lê Nguyễn Duy Phương, all attached directly to the train’s window panes. The obscuration, concealing, and overlaying of the works and the actual scenery create a dialogue between art and the mobility of life. In particular, the audience will have a chance to see the conceptual work by artist Felix Dreesen from Germany, which involves interaction by words on windows – like film frames – and a moving journey that makes the audience look through the window like watching a movie. The work takes its inspiration from the Swiss sociologist and national economist Lucius Burckhardt who is considered as the founder of promenadology.

The artworks remained stationary, yet the train kept moving away from the city center. While the image seen by the audience might be the same, the imagery projected in each observer’s mind is always different. This exhibition is an experiment unveiling the precarious state of art in the face of changes in aesthetic perception within a specific and risky situation. Is it the train’s movement, coupled with the rhythm of the city, that propels the mobility of the artwork, or is it the transformation of the work itself?

An impromptu, ad hoc exhibition in Hanoi, a city that moves in every moment, every breath, and is shaped by different forms of movements.

The full version of the Alternative Mobility exhibition, part of the MAP 2023 project, will be displayed at the High Voltage House, Gia Lam Train Factory (Hanoi), from November 26 to December 17, 2023.

* Heritage Space aim to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions in our culture and art events, so please bring personal bottles and avoid bringing drinks in disposable cups to the event.

** The event will be documented in the form of images and audio recordings, serving the purposes of storage, research, survey, and promotion… of the author and Heritage Space. By participating, the audience agrees to allow Heritage Space (and the author) the right to use your images and opinions as material for the program.

*** Due to some technical requirements, artist Hoang Nguyen’s artwork will not appear in this exhibition as previously announced

The Month of Art Practice 2023 is organized by Heritage Space in collaboration with The University of the Arts Bremen, sponsored by the Goethe-Institut, Korea Foundation, and Pro Helvetia Swiss Arts Council. The project is made possible with the assistance of domestic space organizations, including the Vietnam National Institute Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), Á Space, Matca, ba-bau AIR, Sao La Collective, A sông, Mơ Art Space, as well as the media partnership with ASEF 360 Culture (under the Asia-Europe Foundation), Hanoi Grapevine, Artplas, Art Republik Vietnam and Cổ Động.

