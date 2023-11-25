Talk | “International Film Festival: Behind the scenes stories and processes”

02 pm – 04:30 pm, Thurs 30 Nov2023

Casa Italia

18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Within the framework of the Italian Film Festival 2023 from November 27 to December 2, 2023 in Hanoi, the Embassy of Italy and the Asian Film Festival in Rome invite cinema enthusiasts to a talk titled “International Film Festival: Behind the scenes stories and processes” with guest speakers from Italy and Vietnam. The experienced director of the Asian Film Festival in Rome who serves as the curator of the Italian Film Festival 2023, Antonio Termenini will join the discussion with film director Nguyễn Hoàng Điệp, film critic Lê Hồng Lâm, and Phạm Minh Toàn the executive director of the first Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival, with journalist Trương Uyên Ly as the moderator. The talk will centre on their experiences and lessons learnt at international film festivals as organisers, observers and people who understand the joys, sorrows and tension behind the curtains at these events.

Take a look at the guest speakers’ remarkable profiles:

Antonio Termenini creates and introduces events showcasing Asian cinema in Italy, he is the director of the Asian Film Festival in Rome and also serves as the President of Cineforum Robert Bresson. He is also a filmmaker whose short film “L’incontro” (“The Match”) was produced by Ottofilm and sold to several television channels in France and the UK, among other works. Antonio actively collaborates with film magazines and forums as a critic, an organiser, a journalist and a manager in the cinema industry.

Nguyễn Hoàng Điệp is a director-producer with more than 20 years of experience in the film industry. She made documentaries about “taboo” subjects in society for a private television channel for five years. In 2008, she started producing and directing prime-time series on national television. She also worked as a lecturer at the University of Theatre and Cinema before focusing entirely on her independent film production company VBLOCK Media (later Okia Hanoi film production). In 2009, she produced “Bi, Don’t Be Afraid!” (directed by Phan Đăng Di), which won 2 awards at the “Critics’ Week” at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2016, Nguyễn Hoàng Điệp was awarded the Knight of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture.

Phạm Minh Toàn is the Executive Director of the first Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival – HIFF 2024 and Chairman of Time Group with multiple subsidiaries in marketing and communications, culture, entertainment, technology and publishing. He also directly manages VietFest which is known for arts, cultural and creative events and projects. The company organised the Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival (in 2019 and 2022) – HOZO, Manga Comic Con Viet Nam, Vietnam Design Week, Marchifest and the upcoming first-ever Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival – HIFF 2024.

Lê Hồng Lâm is a freelance journalist and independent film researcher who published 06 critic books and collections of essays on cinema. He graduated from the Faculty of Journalism, Vietnam National University Hanoi (1999) and has more than 20 years of experience as an art reporter, editor and secretary of newspaper and magazine offices. He was invited to several international film festivals such as the Berlin International Film Festival and the Bangkok International Film Festival as well as cinema workshops in the country and abroad. He was also a guest lecturer in courses on cinema appreciation and Vietnamese cinema at Hoa Sen University and TPD Centre.

Trương Uyên Ly is the Director of Hanoi Grapevine, a pioneering platform promoting arts and actively nurturing the cultural and creative ecosystem in Vietnam. Uyên Ly has more than 20 years of experience in journalism, arts and culture.

