09 am – 07 pm, 23 Dec 2023 – 04 Feb 2024

Ground Floor – Centec Tower

72 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Ward 6, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

Exhibition “Traversing Realms” explores the boundaries in contemporary contexts. Not confined to physical borders, but also delving into invisible ideological frontiers.

With the advancement of technology, trade, and cultural integration in the era of globalization, the standards and values of contemporary society are influenced multifariously by economics, politics, the environment, modernization, mass culture, the explosion of technology, and various other factors.

Amidst the disappearance and reshaping of boundaries, between tradition and innovation, past and present, center and periphery, the real and virtual worlds, we find ourselves caught in the whirlwind of the new reality, whether consciously or subconsciously.

Artists: Nguyễn Thị Châu Giang, Nguyễn Thúy Hằng, Dương Thùy Dương, Nguyễn Quốc Dũng

Follow updates on event’s page.