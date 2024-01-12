TRAIECT IV Vietnam

07:30 pm, Thurs 18 Jan 2024

MoTplus, Amanaki Thảo Điền

Floor 6, 10 Nguyễn Thăng Giai, Thảo Điền, HCMC

07:30 pm, Sat 20 Jan 2024

Hang-Buom Cultural Center

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Vietnam is the focus of this worldwide event series “TRAIECT”, now in its fourth edition with the Vietnamese musicians Ngô Trà My (Đàn Bầu monochord) and Vũ Thị Thùy Linh (Ả Đào singing). TRAIECT stands for Traditional Asian Instruments and Electronics.

In the concert, Trà My and Thùy Linh will perform seven (7) new pieces of composers from Colombia, England, Italy, Germany, Iran and Vietnam, written especially for the Đàn Bầu instrument and the Ả Đào singing in the combination or confrontation of electronics. These music pieces feature the efforts of TRAIECT in bringing the new aspect of listening to the traditional Asian instruments.

The project of the The Hanover Society for New Music (HGNM) takes place in close collaboration with FMSBW, the electronic studio of the Hanover University of Music, Theater and Media, and is made possible by the Federal Cultural Foundation, the Lower Saxony Foundation, and the city of Hanover.

Program:

1, Đốm (Composer: Lương Huệ Trinh)

for Ả Đào singer, experimental voice, đàn Bầu, fixed media and video

2, Begegnung/Encounter (Composer: James Anderson)

for đàn Bầu and live electronics

3, This Blurred Abyss (Composer: Michele Abondano)

for voice, objects, đàn Bầu, with amplification and four-channel fixed-media electronics

4, Tà thanh thiên (Composer: Emanuele Grossi)

for Ca Tru – A Dao singer with Phach, two microphone performers and live electronics

5, Normal things and daily stories (Composer: Julia Mihály)

for đàn Bầu, live electronics, tape and video

6, NÀNG / SHE (Composer: HÀ Thúy Hằng)

for voice, đàn Bầu, objects, live electronics and video

7, Des anderen (Composer: Ehsan Khatibi)

for for voice, four metal sheets and live electronics

Follow updates on event’s page.