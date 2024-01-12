Interactive Listening Workshop

07 pm, Tues 16 Jan 2024

MoTplus – Amanaki Thao Đien

6. Floor, 10 Nguyen Đang Giai, Thao Đien, HCMC

06 pm, Mon 22 Jan 2024

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Registration link

From Goethe Institut:

Listening is not merely a passive activity but an interactive process that involves both the listener and the sound. The mind and body are dynamically connected during the act of listening, influencing perception and experience.

Participants will dive into the psycho-physical aspect of listening. The auditory system captures sound waves and the brain interprets them as meaningful information. Music, speech, or environmental sounds can evoke a range of emotions, influencing moods and mental states. The body also responds to sound through changes in heart rate, blood pressure, or hormone levels.

During the workshop, they will go more deeply into the concepts of „quantum listening” and “deep listening”, developed by Pauline Oliveros. Marijana Janevska will guide the participants through one of Pauline Oliveros‘ „Sonic Meditations“, where they will be encouraged to produce sounds with the voice and/or the body while emphasizing the role of listening and the exploration of sonic spaces. Eventually, the experiences and insights from the „Sonic Meditation“ will be discussed to apply to daily life.

Marijana Janevska, born in 1990 in Skopje, Macedonia, is a composer and performer. She studied violin and composition at the Faculty of Music in Skopje. In 2020 she completed her master’s degree in composition with Ming Tsao, Gordon Williamson and Joachim Heintz at the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover. She is currently studying there in the Solo Klass program for composition under the direction of Aaron Cassidy, Gordon Williamson and Joachim Heintz. She has written solo, chamber, choir, orchestra and electronic music. And her pieces have been performed at numerous concerts and festivals, including: Musik21 Festival, ZKM Next Generation Festival, Klangbrücken Festival, TRAIECT Festival, Hellwach Festival, ICSC, Music BIENNALE, Tage für neue Musik in Zürich, TIEM Festival in Teheran and so on. She has received first prize at the “9-th Pre-Art competition for young composers” in Zurich, “Klaus Hubert Composition Prize” for electronic music, as well as scholarship for composition from the Ministry of Science and Culture of Lower Saxony, Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung and Deutschen Musikrat.

Follow updates on event’s page.