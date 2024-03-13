Meeting Point 2024 – Life Cycles of Grassroots Cultural Organisations in Asia

02 pm – 03:30 pm, Fri 15 Mar 2024

Online

From the organizer:

From the local craft collectives preserving heritage to contemporary groups pushing artistic boundaries, grassroots cultural organisations are the pulse of Southeast Asia, filling our communities with colours, sounds and the spirit of life. But what fuels these organisations? Where do they come from and where are they heading? And what is needed for them to not just survive, but thrive?

Led by the Conference curator, Prim Phloeun, a team of five Asian practitioners dubbed ‘The Cool Cats’ examined these questions. They attempt to illuminate the forces driving the vibrancy of local arts and culture, in spite of an environment that provides countless struggles for them.

Through months of investigation and contemplation, The Cool Cats have woven an intricate portrayal of the regional landscape – one filled with obstacles, remodelling, and pessimism, but also resourcefulness, growth and hope. The result is not a tidy conclusion, but a vibrant tapestry reflecting the complexity of realities these grassroots organisations face.

Now, The Cool Cats invite you to join them in continuing this ever-evolving artwork. Listen as they share overview findings from their exercise and collective experience. Then help shape the weaving by contributing your perspectives in a 90-minute online and/or in-person session. We hope to come together to gain insights, exchange ideas and continue to shape the vibrant arts and culture landscape in Southeast Asia.

Speakers:

– Madhura Dutta

– Chen Yoke-Pin

– Lê Xuân Tùng

– Olivia Tay

– Po Chieh Chen

Curator:

– Phloeun Prim

