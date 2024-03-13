Opening: 05 pm, Fri 15 Mar 2024

Exhibition: 10 am – 06:30 pm, 15 Mar – 10 Apr 2024

Hanoi Studio Gallery

No. 23-25 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Nguyen Minh Quan the year 2024 – with the art collection “Bloom Within Nothingness”.

The moment of blooming, followed by the gloomy withering moment. Discovering and appreciating the bright bliss of time is not as important as being aware of the solemn drops that occur simultaneously.

Nguyen Minh Quan spends a considerable amount of time admiring flowers, observing people, coming and going, rising and falling within the inevitable bloom and withering. These folks, who are represented by flowers, burst forth with passion, warmth, and fantasies.

These “flower beings,” glowing in the moment, proudly display themselves and their exuberant joy. Flowers glow so brightly that we wonder if this is the “limit,” and what sort of grace allows for such beauty.

Then, in an instant, the color of the blossoms pervades the space, mingling with reality and melting into the universe.

“I want to use my art to capture that most brilliant moment, to remind us of the boundary between ‘birth’ and ‘death,’ to recognize how small we all are and the infinity of nothingness.”

Dazzling, fierce and terribly minimal, a lifetime of flowers.

Follow updates on event’s page.