Finest Artists 2024: Hà Lệ Diễm

Hà Lệ Diễm

Year of birth: 1991

Field: Film

About the artist: Hà Lệ Diễm is a documentary filmmaker of Tay ethnicity. She completed her undergraduate degree at the Faculty of Journalism & Communications, University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Hanoi, then pursued her study in documentary filmmaking at TPD Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents. Hà Lệ Diễm made “Children of the Mist” on her own over the course of four years in Ha Giang Province, documenting the coming-of-age journey and conflicts of her protagonists in their transition from children to adults amid their Hmong beliefs and customs. The documentary has been invited to around 150 events and garnered 36 awards across the world, notably the shortlist of 15 films for Best Documentary Feature at the 95th Oscars, the Best Directing Award at the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in November 2021 as well as the IDFA Award for Best First Feature – Special Mention.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, the film was screened in Vietnam with 36,000 tickets sold. In August 2023, she was invited to be a guest speaker at EBS International Documentary Festival 2023 Docu-Talk – Through the Eyes of Women: Telling the Stories of Women’s Lives hosted by the Educational Broadcasting System of South Korea.

