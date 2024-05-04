Finest Project 2024: Kiến Đầu Tai

Kiến Đầu Tai

About project: Kiến Đầu Tai, initiated and hosted by Vietnamme, is a community-based non-profit educational project aiming to create an open space for Vietnamese people to collectively observe, listen, think and speak about Art – Culture – Creativity. The project includes free learning activities for participants of all ages, professions and sectors. The programme is carried out in diverse, friendly and interactive formats such as talks, discussions, peer learning, multidisciplinary workshops and more, through which learners can actively and directly engage and empower themselves and others to grow together.

From 2023 to January 2024, Kiến Đầu Tai held 21 sessions in HCMC with multiple interesting and practical topics such as “Những kết nối từ quá khứ” (Connections from the past), “Nhìn vào tính bản địa trong thiết kế Việt Nam” (Exploring local elements in Vietnamese designs), “Rap Việt & Dòng chảy văn hóa dân gian” (Vietnamese rap & Flows of folk culture), “Rập khuôn truyền thông về hình tượng tính nữ hoàn hảo” (Media cliches of ideal femininity) and more.

Art form: Art education

Duration: June 2023 – current

Organizer: Vietnamme

Activities: Workshops, discussions, reading sessions, peer learning

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

