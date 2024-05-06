Finest Artists 2024: Vũ Hoàng Cương

Vũ Hoàng Cương

Year of birth: 1994

Field: Music

About the artist: Vũ Hoàng Cương holds a Master’s degree in Classical Music, Piano from the Royal Conservatory of The Hague (The Netherlands) and a Bachelor’s degree in Piano Performance from the Vietnam National Academy of Music. In the Netherlands, his study focused on applying piano performance art from the late 19th – early 20th century to modern piano performance art through archival recordings. Vũ Hoàng Cương is currently leading the programme “The Art of the Piano” by Maestoso, gathering Vietnamese pianists in monthly concerts taking place at various locations in Hanoi. He is also a visiting lecturer of Advanced Classical Piano at Hoàng Cung Art Centre and Inspirito School of Music.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, he participated in multiple music programmes such as “Frédéric Chopin Night”, “Maestoso International Music Festival 2023” and the “Chamber music salon concerts” as part of “The Art of the Piano”.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

