Talk Re-arragement – An Approach to Sustainable Architecture Design

02 pm – 04 pm, Tues 19 Nov 2024

Vietnamese Women Museum

36 Lý Thường Kiệt, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

** Language: Vietnamese

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Designed exclusively for Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024, the talk “Re-arrangement” introduces an interesting approach to sustainable architectural design. This practice has been applied by Hanoi Ad hoc, a multiannual, interdisciplinary research and architectural and urban design platform initiated by architect Mai Hung Trung, in developing a project named BỜ VỞ – House of Forest.

Bo Vo is a forgotten land situated in the heart of Hanoi. The challenge at hand was how to reclaim and repurpose this natural heritage to benefit both people and wildlife without compromising the integrity of the landscape.

The talk consists of two key topics: (1) Introduction to the philosophical theory of Deleuze and Guattari from the work A Thousand Plateaus in 1980; and (2) Hanoi Ad hoc’s practices based on the “agencement”/”re-arrangement” approach.

Speaker: Architect Mai Hung Trung

Mai Hung Trung is a HMONP architect and urban designer who graduated with honors from ENSA Paris-Malaquais in Paris, France, and Leibniz Universität Hannover in Germany.

After gaining experience in major French offices such as Atelier Jean Nouvel and Dominique Perrault, Trung founded Ad hoc Practice in 2020, in parallel with Hanoi ad hoc, as a research creation platform.

Trung is the first Vietnamese architect to win three times at Europan (in Spain, Italy, and France), the largest European urban biennial competition for young architects under 40, focusing on designing innovative housing and urban planning schemes for sites across Europe. Trung is also the recipient and nominee of numerous international awards and competitions, including IBA’27 – Internationale Bauausstellung 2027 (Germany). Trung is a member of the French chamber of architecture.

His works are exhibited in Architekturmuseum der TU München, and HKW Berlin (Haus der kulturen der welt). Trung has been a guest lecturer at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) and Ecole Spécial d’Architecture, ENSA Paris Belleville.

Moderator: Journalist Truong Uyen Ly

Journalist Truong Uyen Ly has conducted independent research on Vietnam’s creative hubs since 2014 until now. She was a reporter for arts and culture at Tuoi Tre newspaper from 2001 to 2009; a co-judge for the Denmark-Vietnam Cultural Development and Exchange Fund (2008-2013); and the director of the pioneering art and cultural hub Hanoi Grapevine (2017-2024).

Uyen Ly graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University – Hanoi in 2002. She also completed the three-year specialised training course MediaNet – a skills enhancement project for young Vietnamese journalists organised by the British Council and the Vietnam News Agency, with the professional support from the Thomson Foundation, from 2005 to 2007. She won the highest prize at the National Press Awards.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS). Hexagon and Viral Town serve as event partners, alongside a diverse array of individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf by Pencil as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

