Heritage Talk: Applying Heritage in Creative Practices

Sat 08 Nov 2025

Ho Van, Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi (Opposite the main gate of Van Mieu)

From the organizer:

As part of the Thang Long – Hanoi Festival 2025, taking place from November 1 to November 16, 2025 at Ho Van, Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi, we warmly invite audiences passionate about Heritage, Design, and Contemporary Creativity to join the talk titled “Applying Heritage in Creative Practices”.

The “Applying Heritage in Creative Practices” talk serves as the kick-off activity for the “Change with Respect” initiative — a project aimed at establishing a fair and ethical collaboration framework between artisans, designers, and the creative community in Vietnam.

This talk gathers academics, legal experts, heritage managers, and creative professionals to discuss the ethical and legal challenges of integrating intangible cultural heritage into contemporary cultural products.

The event focuses on the four core principles of “Change with Respect”:

– Fair compensation

– Respect for intellectual property rights

– Sustainable knowledge transfer

– Ethical production practices

This talk is not only a platform for academic and practical exchange but also marks the beginning of a journey to develop the Vietnamese Design – Craft Code of Ethics and a Transparency Certification System for the cultural and creative industries.

Speakers:

– Dr. Mai Thi Hanh – Vice Head, Faculty of Cultural Industries & Heritage, Vietnam National University, Hanoi

– Dr. Tran Hoai – Head of Heritage Studies, Vietnam National University, Hanoi

– Dr. Le Tung Son – Lecturer, Intellectual Property Department, University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University, Hanoi

– Nguyen Thi Le Quyen – Director, VICH Center

– Tran Thao Mien – Visual Artist, Founder of Collective Sonson

Moderator:

– Nguyen Tu Hang – Director, Hanoi Grapevine

About Thang Long Festival 2025

Thang Long Festival 2025 is organized by the Center for Cultural and Scientific Activities, Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam, in collaboration with Hanoi Grapevine, taking place at Ho Van – Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam, Hanoi from November 1 to November 16, 2025, open daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

The festival offers the public the opportunity to explore and experience the values of intangible cultural heritage, from unique traditional crafts to the folk knowledge of Thang Long – Hanoi, while also connecting heritage with contemporary creativity, promoting Hanoi’s role in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. It is also a space for community interaction, practice, and learning, especially for youth and creative professionals.

Follow updates on event’s page.