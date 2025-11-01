Photo Hanoi ’25 | Talk “Behind the Portrait: Uyen Ninh’s Journey”

04 pm, Wed 05 Nov 2025

Complex 01

29 lane 31 alley 167 Tây Sơn, Kim Liên, Hà Nội

From Biennale Photo Hanoi:

You’ve seen Uyen Ninh all over your feed, now it’s time to see her in real life at trendy Complex 1!

As part of the Opening Ceremony of the photo exhibition “to see or to be seen”, under Photo Hanoi ’25, the Goethe-Institut invites you to a special talk titled “Behind the Portrait: Uyen Ninh’s Journey.”

Get ready to meet Uyen Ninh – our beloved content creator known for her witty, feel-good videos on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, and one of the faces featured in the portraits showcased at the exhibition.

In this lighthearted and cozy chat, Uyen Ninh will share bits of her personal journey, fun memories from the project, and what it feels like to become the one who’s “being seen.”

Don’t miss the chance to meet and chat with Uyen Ninh live in Hanoi!

Photo Hanoi is an international photography biennale, initiated and coordinated by the French Institute in Vietnam since 2021. Held every two years, the event operates under the patronage of the Hanoi People’s Committee. For its 2025 edition, the French Institute in Vietnam and the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports are co-organizing Photo Hanoi ’25, with support from UNESCO and a wide network of local and international partners. The biennale aims to position Hanoi as a vibrant and inspiring destination for photography enthusiasts from Vietnam and around the world.

