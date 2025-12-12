09 am – 10 pm, 09 – 11 Jan 2026

Complex 01

No. 29, lane 31, alley 167 Tây Sơn, Đống Đa ward, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Thinking about diasporic identity—a life shaped by migration and displacement—is to think about becoming. It is a relentless negotiation of selves through encounters. This January, in four cities across Southeast Asia, Dealing in Distance explores diaspora as a relational, ever-evolving identity. Like a rhizome—a horizontal, entangled network—this identity forms through connections across distances, languages, histories, and artistic approaches.

Initiated by four Goethe-Institutes in Southeast Asia in 2023, Dealing in Distance brings together Southeast Asian and diasporic artists based in Southeast Asia and Germany to explore themes of migration and identity in distance. A culmination of this journey, Dealing in Distance presents new works from our three residencies in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, alongside contributions from an open call selected by a jury.

The festival will take the first leg in Hanoi, before traveling to Ho Chi Minh City, Denpasar/Bali and Manila. Each stop will host exhibitions, performances, and public programs tailored to each local context. They flesh out cross-cultural dialogues between artists – artists and artists – local communities, where multiple stories, memories, and sensibilities intertwine into a shared home.

Events

– 09 – 11 Jan 2026: Hà Nội (Vietnam)

– 16 – 18 Jan 2026: TP. HCM (Vietnam)

– 22 – 25 Jan 2026: Bali (Indonesia)

– 30 Jan – 01 Feb 2026: Manila (Philippines)

Artists:

– Philippines: Alvin William Wuthrich Collantes

– Indonesia: Bilawa Ade Respati

– Vietnam: “Fungi” Phương Trần Minh

– Thailand: groundtable (Gift Lalicha Lalitsasivimol & Kitman Pik Chee Yeung)

– Vietnam: Hiền Hoàng

– Philippines: Jules Leaño

– Philippines: Krisanta Caguioa-Mönnich

– Vietnam: Phạm Minh Đức

– Philippines: Nelden Djakababa Gericke

– Indonesia: Nindya Nareswari

– Laos: Noutnapha Soydala

– Vietnam: Nguyễn Phương-Đan

– Thailand: Sarnt Utamachote

– Vietnam: Hà Thúy Hằng

– Philippines: Universe Baldoza

– Malaysia: Zelin Seah

Follow updates on event’s page.