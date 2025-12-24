Exhibition “Ecologies of Mind”

09:30 am – 06:30 pm, Mon – Sat, 28 Dec 2025 – 31 Jan 2026

Indochine House

3rd floor, No. 8 Tràng Thi, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Ecologies of Mind” presents works by seven artists – Ly Truc Son (b. 1949), Ca Le Thang (b. 1949), Doan Xuan Tang (b. 1977), Nguyen The Hung (b. 1981), Doan Van Toi (b. 1989), Bach Vu (b. 1993), and Minh Kha Le (b. 1999) – shown alongside a small selection of East Asian antiques.

“Ecologies of Mind” marks the inauguration of Indochine House’s new art space on the third floor of 8 Trang Thi. Within this versatile setting, we continue to foster dialogues between modern and contemporary Vietnamese art and the flowing currents of Eastern heritage, with a spirit of connection and an intent to broaden perspectives on the Vietnamese art scene.

As a gesture of beginning, “Ecologies of Mind” does not seek a heavy academic discourse. Instead, it brings together the branching, ever-shifting thought processes of 7 artists in conversation with the artisans who shaped East Asian ceramics centuries ago. Social shifts, a canopy of green trees under an open sky, a corner of a room, an expanse of air, a mountain range, a human presence, etc., each becomes a variable, an energy that nourishes creation. In this sense, a mind’s ecology suggests that an artist’s thinking does not exist in isolation but circulates within an ever-shifting network of interactions: from inner thought to artistic action, from the environment’s response back to the self. It is a continuous loop that’s always in motion and open to change.

The exhibition unfolds through four main spaces. It opens with a dual projection: the chromatic metamorphoses within Ly Truc Son’s abstract language, and Ca Le Thang’s vast inner chronicle of the Mekong’s auspicious rhythms of earth, air, and time (1). The subsequent rooms each center on a distinct artistic exploration: Doan Xuan Tang’s reflections on the northern landscape; the natural world of everyday life through Nguyen The Hung’s vision; the inter-being of all things in Doan Van Toi’s silk practice; Bach Vu’s evolving system of images moving between body, terrain, and emotion; and the inner resonances shaped into fields of visual illusion by Minh Kha Le (2). Adjacent to the antiquities room (3), the central hall becomes a zone of convergence where works by 7 contemporary artists meet handcrafted objects from Chinese and Japanese artisans (4).

With this spirit of interconnectedness, we warmly invite you to experience the exhibition as an opportunity to observe how these seven artists and the artisans expand their conceptual landscapes through material and image. Indochine House hopes this space will offer you a moment of pause, a place to sense the subtle shifts within your own thinking as you encounter the artistic terrain before you.

