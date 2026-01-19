Opening: 06 PM, Fri 23 Jan 2026

Exhibition: 24 – 30 Jan 2026

02 PM – 06 PM, Mon – Fri & 11 PM – 07 PM, Sat – Sun

3rd floor Complex 01

167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Cao Thanh Lan & Gregor Siedl, together with Heritage Art Space, are pleased to present Âm Âm – Drone & Drone, an art installation inspired by the Vietnamese kite flute. The exhibition is supported by Complex 01, Nghề Nghệ and the Austrian Embassy in Vietnam.

Drone & Drone is an installation for 16 Vietnamese kite flutes that is conceived and developed by artist group Siedl/Cao. This work centers around “drone” – both as a pilotless aircraft i.e. the future of warfare and at the same time “drone” as an ancient healing sustaining music.

Not many people know that some of the earliest unmanned drones were used by the American army during the Vietnam war, primarily for military observation, electronic warfare, decoy missions and in psychological warfare. On the contrary the kite flutes used in this installation come from a long-standing and still vibrant tradition in Vietnam, which symbolises people’s hope for peace and prosperity. “Drone & Drone” invites contemplation on the dual nature of humanity—the potential to create beauty, goodness, and transcendence while also possessing the power to destroy both the world and ourselves.

Alongside the exhibition on view at Complex 01, we invite you to join a special listening ride as part of the program: a motorbike journey fitted with kite flutes, moving through the streets of Hanoi on Sunday morning, January 25, 2026.

Siedl/Cao with Cao Thanh Lan from Vietnam and Gregor Siedl from Austria, is a Vienna-based artist group who work in the field of sound art, transdisciplinary art and contemporary music since 2013. Siedl/Cao is one of 5 groups from Austria that received the award New Austrian Sound of Music 2018-2020 in the category Contemporary Music.

With their recent sound artworks and transdisciplinary projects, many of which incorporate site-specific elements and audience participation, they research into the relationship and balance between visual and auditory elements, nature and artificiality, human and machine, intentionality versus un-intentionality and explore how contextualization changes our perception of things. Sound, human body movements, artificial intelligence, light, space, shadow are amongst their media to convey in a poetic and playful way their reflections on art and humanity.

Works of Siedl/Cao have been featured at numerous art institutions, festivals and cultural venues. They have been touring in Europe, Japan, Brazil, Iran, China, Taiwan, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Finland, Vietnam, Australia and Indonesia.

Follow updates on event’s page.