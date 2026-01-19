CinéTalk: Jakarta Film Week – Behind the Curtains

08 PM – 09:15 PM, Thurs 22 Jan 2026

White Light Cinéhub

3rd floor, COMPLEX 01

No. 29, Alley 31, Lane 167 Tây Sơn, Hanoi

Registration link (limited 40 people)

From the organizer:

On Thursday (22 Jan), Gayatri Nadya – Festival Manager of Jakarta Film Week – will visit White Light Cinéhub to share behind-the-scenes stories of this annual film festival held in Jakarta, Indonesia, which serves as an inspiring model of public–private partnership in cinema within Southeast Asia.

Within the talk, Nadya will also introduce several short-film projects that have received support from the Jakarta Film Fund – a program under Jakarta Film Week – a program that not only provides financial support but also project assistance in production management, screenwriting, directing and editing.

The talk will be moderated by Trần Duy Hưng – co-founder of The Onion Cellar and the project Like the Moon in a Night Sky.

This program is supported by Artist-in-Residence Vietnam Network (AiRViNe).

About Jakarta Film Week

Jakarta Film Week is an annual film festival in Indonesia launched in 2021. It focuses on highlighting contemporary films from Indonesia, Southeast Asia and around the world, while creating a networking space for filmmakers, curators and industry professionals. Jakarta Film Week places strong emphasis on supporting young filmmakers and fostering regional collaboration through talks, pitching sessions and film labs.

About the speaker

Gayatri Nadya Paramytha is the Festival Manager and Head of Industry Program at JFW. She is an alumni of Berlinale Talents – Audience Design 2023, and an active film curator working in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia. Nadya has curated and distributed Indonesian and international films through many different platforms – from community programs and local independent cinemas to film festivals in Indonesia and the region. In addition, she has been involved in organizing and coordinating international film training programs such as Full Circle Lab, Documentary Lab Open Table (In-Docs), and the Indonesia- France Film Lab within the framework of the Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF) in Indonesia.

About the moderator

Trần Duy Hưng is a Hanoi-based arts producer/programmer, musician and writer. He is a co-founder and co-curator of The Onion Cellar (most active between 2011–2020 / an initiative that conceives and realises left-field music and cinema projects across scales and thematics) and Như Trăng Trong Đêm [Like the Moon in a Night Sky] (a multiple-edition film festival exploring the heritage of Vietnamese cinema).

Hưng has also undertaken extensive work (planning, programming, writing, managing, moral-supporting, etc.) for Galerie Quynh, TPD Film Centre, Rắn Cạp Đuôi Collective, British Council Vietnam’s Film-Archive-Music Lab programme, Out Of Frame Festival of Moving Image, Đàn Đó Group, Dogma Prize, the archive-film ‘Dust & Metal’, amongst others, and most recently the European Film Festival in Vietnam. As a drummer, Hưng is currently a member of the rock-bands CAR PUNK and Chú Cá Lơ. Some of the people he digs and feels inspired by include Georges Perec, Roberto Bolaño, and Jim Jarmusch.

*Language: English, with Eng-Viet translation

**This is a non-profit, community-oriented program with no commercial purposes.

Follow updates on event’s page.