Art Talk with Natalia Kraevskaia and Dao Anh Khanh: The Story of Cadillac-Icarus

03 pm – 04:30 pm, Sat 24 Jan 2026

Vũ Dân Tân Museum

No. 443 Ngọc Thụy, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

A remarkable three-dimensional artwork named “Cadillac-Icarus” was created by Vu Dan Tan in 1999 during his residency at the Pacific Bridge art organization in Oakland, USA. The artist converted an authentic 1961 Cadillac into a sculpture, applying a gold finish to its surface. In 2000, the Pacific Bridge Gallery took the step to ship ‘Cadillac-Icarus’ to Vietnam and produced a film chronicling its journey (the film “Vu Dan Tan – Riencarnation. The Story of Icarus”, directed by Nicholas Brooks). After being driven around Hanoi, ‘Cadillac-Icarus’ became the centerpiece and inspiration for an improvised performance by Vietnamese visual artists.

Natalia Kraevskaia (Natasha) will tell you the story of “birth”, life and “death” of Cadillac-Icarus, while Dao Anh Khanh will share his memories of performing Icarus in 2000.

* Languages: English & Vietnamese

** Fee: 100,000 VND / person

*** Limited to 20 participants.

Note: The event will be documented in the form of images and audio recordings, serving the purposes of storage, research, survey, and promotion… of the author and Vu Dan Tan Museum. By participating, the audience agrees to allow us the right to use your images and opinions as material for the program.

