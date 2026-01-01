Open Studio Sensory Visions | Art Tour & Performance

02 pm, Sat 03 Jan 2026

APD – Center for Art Patronage and Development

1 Luong Yen., Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

Registration link

The event will be conducted in Vietnamese and is suitable for participants aged 15 and above.

From the organizer:

We cordially invite you to the second art tour of the Sensory Visions Open Studio to experience the works and engage in dialogue with the curators and project members.

Alongside the installations, a series of group and solo performances featuring both professional artists and visually impaired members will take place. Each work is a “living entity,” constantly evolving and transforming through interaction with the audience…

…An invitation to explore “the otherland”—a realm where the world is defined not merely by images, but by the vibrations of sound, the intimacy of touch, and an evocative presence that transcends language.

Sensory Visions is an inclusive art project organized by the APD Center for Art Patronage and Development. Launched in July 2025, the project has undergone six months of regular co-work and collaboration, including introductory meetings, a series of multi-sensory workshops designed to spark ideas, in-depth discussions, collaborative creation, and the final realization of the artworks. The initial results of these experiments will be introduced in the Sensory Visions Open Studio, where the vivid, unique worldviews of blind and visually impaired individuals are deconstructed, transformed, and brought to the public through the language of art. With the dedication of project members, organizers, and the support of partnering organizations and individuals, we hope to inspire efforts to break down barriers, foster inclusion and creativity, and unlock the potential and future vision for art in social development.

The project features the participation of the following visually impaired members: Trần Quốc Hoàn, Lê Hương Giang, Nghiêm Thu Loan, Hoàng Văn Lý, Nguyễn Đức Nghị, Trương Thành Nhân, Nguyễn An Như, Trương Thành Phát, Hồ Minh Quang; and artists: x (Nguyễn Trâm Anh), @Theovio_ (Vũ Phan Anh), Đồng, Flinh, Lê Thị Đức Hạnh, Thanh Huyền, Ngô Thu Hương, Nguyễn Đỗ Đức Minh, Trần Diễm Phương, Nguyễn Hồng Quân, Thảo Bùi.

Curated by: Trần Lương, Ngụy Hải An

Organized and sponsored by: APD – Center for Art Patronage and Development

Supported by: Goethe-Institut Hanoi, UpGen Vietnam

