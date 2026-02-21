Micro-cinema Theatre Online Seminar

Seminar 1: 07 PM – 08:30 PM, Sat 28 Feb 2026

Seminar 2: 07 PM – 08:30 PM, Sun 01 Mar 2026

Online via Zoom

Registration link

From the organizer:

Through the Frame: Puppetry in Motion is a project initiated by ToLo Puppet Theatre, focusing on creatives that combine puppetry / object theatre, camera work, and live performance. The project explores relationships between theatre and moving images, where the boundaries between live performance and the screen become fluid.

SKĐA:XKQMAN unfolds in three phases:

+ Phase I: Online Seminar (28 Feb – 01 Mar)

+ Phase II: Intensive Workshop (01 – 05 June)

+ Phase III: Mini Festival (24 – 30 Aug)

In Phase I, ToLo collaborates with Gavin Glover (director, puppeteer, mentor) to introduce micro-cinema theatre to artists, arts students, and audiences interested in interdisciplinary practices.

Seminar 1:

– Overview of Through the Frame: Puppetry in Motion (objectives, Open Call, collaborative programmes, etc.)

– Introduction to key concepts such as live-feed video, micro-cinema theatre, and hybrid practices combining puppetry, object theatre, camera, and live performance

Seminar 2:

– Hands-on exploration of camera as a creative tool in live performance (limited to the first 15 registered participants)

– Q&A with the speaker

Note:

1. This event is open to participants aged 18 and above.

2. The participation link will be sent via registration confirmation email.

** Language: English (with Vietnamese interpretation)

The Online Seminar is organized as part of the Through the Frame: Puppetry in Motion project, supported by the British Council’s Connections Through Culture 2026 program.

Follow updates on event’s page.