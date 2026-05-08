European Literature Days 2026 | Reading Marathon with Ole Könnecke: Magic, Music & Mystery

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM, 02:30 PM – 03:30 PM & 04 PM – 05 PM, Sat 09 May 2026

Library, Goethe-Institut Hanoi

56-58-60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Within the space of “Hallo! Hallo! – Showcase of German Children’s Picture Books and Comics”, children, together with their families and caregivers, are invited to take part in a reading marathon held throughout Saturday, May 9, 2026.

This program features read-aloud sessions of books by Ole Könnecke in both German and Vietnamese, specially designed by The Initiative of Children’s Book Creative Content (ICBC) and Goethe-Institut Hanoi for this inspiring encounter with German children’s literature.

The activities create a shared space where reading becomes a joyful, meaningful experience of connection across generations. Gathered in an intimate circle with loved ones, children are invited to open the doors of imagination to explore, play, and experience the world through many perspectives. For adults, especially parents and educators, it is also an opportunity to better understand how German children’s books approach young readers: with respect for emotions, encouragement of dialogue, and emphasis on personal experience.

Agenda

Designed as a continuous experiential journey, each session offers a distinct world where children can explore stories with all their senses. Together, the three chapters introduce three remarkable books of Ole Könnecke while creating a rich, surprising, and emotionally engaging reading experience.

Chapter 1 (10:30 AM – 11:30 AM): Magic – Dulcinea in the Forbidden Forest

A gentle adventure into a forest that feels familiar yet holds countless mysteries, as Dulcinea sets out to rescue her father. Along the way, children encounter curious characters and dreamlike situations that blur the line between reality and imagination. The book’s restrained storytelling and evocative illustrations leave space for children to wonder, imagine, and discover their own quiet joys.

This session is also the opening activity of the showcase “Hallo! Hallo!”

Chapter 2 (02:30 PM – 03:30 PM): Music – Sounds Good!

This book invites children into a vibrant “museum of sound,” where they can explore the colorful world of musical instruments. The session encourages listening, movement, and playful interaction, turning reading into a joyful, multisensory experience.

Chapter 3 (04 PM – 05 PM): Mystery – Bedtime Stories for Celeste

Inspired by the magic of bedtime reading, this session transforms into a cozy, soothing space. Participants are warmly invited to join in comfortable pajamas, as stories unfold gently alongside soft music. Together, we turn each page and drift into a calm, dreamy atmosphere bringing the day’s reading journey to a tender close.

Other information

Books by Ole Könnecke featured in the showcase:

1. Sport ist herrlich (Carl Hanser Verlag GmbH & Co. KG)/ Thể thao vui biết bao (Crabit Kidbooks)

2. Du schaffst das! (Sanssouci Verlag) / Bert oách xà lách (Crabit Kidbooks)

3. Tiếng gì hay thế – 50 nhạc cụ và những âm thanh kì diệu (NXB Kim Đồng)

4. Bí ẩn khu rừng phép thuật (NXB Kim Đồng)

5. Gutenachtgeschichten für Celeste – Ein sehr gruseliges Bilderbuch, Nikolaus Heidelbach & Ole Könnecke (Carl Hanser Verlag GmbH & Co. KG) / Truyện hồi hộp trước giờ đi ngủ (NXB Kim Đồng)

Storytellers and guest performer:

Children book author Phạm Thị Hoài Anh (Vietnamese)

Project Lead PASCH Dr. Mara Ruth Wesemueller (German)

Cellist Vũ Mạnh Kiên

Sound artist Nguyễn Nhật Minh

Songwriter Đặng Hoàng Hải

About the author

Ole Könnecke is a prominent contemporary German picturebook author and illustrator, widely recognized as one of the figures who have shaped the modern picturebook aesthetic: minimalist, expressive, and centered on the reader’s visual experience. He is also a familiar name to young Vietnamese readers, with five of his works already published in Vietnam.

His works often revolve around the world of childhood and everyday life, seen through a uniquely creative lens that transforms the ordinary into something vivid and full of surprise. In Ole Könnecke’s works, magic resides in the pure imagination of children; musicality emerges through a narrative rhythm that invites experiential engagement; and a sense of mystery opens up spaces that spark curiosity and boundless exploration. It is this combination that makes his works not only accessible but also enduring, continually inviting readers to return to them again and again.

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