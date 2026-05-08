European Literature Days 2026 | Hallo! Hallo! – A Showcase of German Children’s Picture Books and Comics

09 AM – 05 PM, 09 – 17 May 2026

Library, Goethe-Institut Hanoi

56-60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hanoi

Registration link

From the organizer:

“Hallo! Hallo! – A Showcase of German Children’s Picture Books and Comics” is a vibrant greeting sent to young readers in Vietnam on the occasion of European Literature Days 2026, initiated by the Goethe-Institut Hanoi and the Frankfurt Book Fair. The showcase is co-organized by The Initiative of Children’s Book Creative Content (ICBC), with the support of Kim Dong Publishing House and Crabit Kidbooks.

The showcase presents a rich and thoughtfully curated selection of German children’s picture books and comics, including 33 outstanding contemporary German-language titles recommended by the Frankfurt Book Fair, alongside 15 German picture books that have been published in Vietnam by Kim Dong Publishing House and Crabit Kidbooks.

It is also a rare occasion that brings together many outstanding German children’s authors such as Christine Nöstlinger, Isabel Pin, Ole Könnecke, and Marc-Uwe Kling. At the same time, it reflects the remarkable diversity of contemporary German children’s literature, ranging from intimate, everyday stories and lively journeys of exploration to imaginative, humorous, and delightfully quirky narratives.

These distinctive contents are conveyed to young readers through a wide range of illustration styles, each rich in character: from minimalist and highly expressive to detailed and exploratory; from restrained color palettes to vibrant, dynamic spreads. In German children’s books, illustrations do not simply accompany the text, they are a storytelling language of their own, opening spaces for readers to actively participate in meaning-making. It is precisely this close interplay between meaningful content, inventive illustration, and a deep respect for the child reader that shapes the unique identity of German children’s books, at once familiar and refreshing, educational yet filled with the joy of discovery.

The titles selected for the “Hallo! Hallo!” exhibition also represent a wide range of genres and age groups, from picturebooks and wordless books to interactive books, comics, and graphic novels, creating an open reading space that welcomes all audiences, where every child, regardless of age, can find resonance and inspiration for exploration.

A special highlight of the exhibition is the dedicated display of six works by the featured author Ole Könnecke, along with the satellite event “Reading marathon with Ole Könnecke: Magic, Music & Mystery”, taking place on May 9, 2026.

Featured author

Ole Könnecke

Ole Könnecke is a prominent contemporary German picturebook author and illustrator, widely recognized as one of the figures who have shaped the modern picturebook aesthetic: minimalist, expressive, and centered on the reader’s visual experience. He is also a familiar name to young Vietnamese readers, with five of his works already published in Vietnam.

His works often revolve around the world of childhood and everyday life, seen through a uniquely creative lens that transforms the ordinary into something vivid and full of surprise.

In Ole Könnecke’s works, magic resides in the pure imagination of children; musicality emerges through a narrative rhythm that invites experiential engagement; and a sense of mystery opens up spaces that spark curiosity and boundless exploration. It is this combination that makes his works not only accessible but also enduring, continually inviting readers to return to them again and again.

Follow updates on event’s page.