Exhibition “Non nước thanh bình”

10 AM – 06 PM, 22 May – 01 June 2026

22 Gallery

22 Phạm Cự Lượng, Ward 2, Tân Bình district, HCMC

From the organizer:

To kick off our series of art projects this year, 22 Gallery+ is pleased to introduce artist Vu Thanh Tam in his debut solo exhibition.

Emerging from the pandemic and facing the finite nature of life, Vu Thanh Tam—like many of us—profoundly felt and grew to cherish moments that are fleeting yet radiant, simple yet serene. He found solace in the countryside—a refreshing, bountiful, and warm landscape deeply rooted in the Vietnamese spirit.

Driven by an inner urge and the pure joy of embracing life, he fully captured those rustic fragments through translucent watercolor strokes. The exhibition “Non Nuoc Thanh Binh” (Peaceful Land and Waters) is presented as a reflective culmination of his dedicated four-year journey. For Vu Thanh Tam, this is more than just a showcase of artworks; it is a quiet sanctuary to look back before embarking on the vast creative paths ahead.

22 Gallery+ is honored to accompany the artist and introduce this meaningful first milestone. We invite you to visit and experience the tranquility of “Non Nuoc Thanh Binh.”

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