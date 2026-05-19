Exhibition “What is Real”

15 May – 30 June 2026

TomuraLee Gallery

24 Street No. 1, Bình Khánh, An Khánh, HCMC

From the organizer:

TomuraLee Gallery is pleased to present the second solo exhibition by Vietnamese artist – Bui Tien.

Known for her delicate watercolor paintings on silk, Bui Tien creates quiet and emotionally layered portraits that exist somewhere between reality, memory, and imagination.

Rather than focusing on dramatic expression, her works capture subtle emotions through soft colors, silence, and carefully controlled compositions. The women appearing in her paintings often feel familiar, yet distant — like fragments of forgotten memories.

Using silk as her primary surface, Bui Tien combines traditional material with a contemporary visual language, creating works that feel both fragile and deeply atmospheric.

Through “What is Real”, the artist explores questions surrounding identity, emotional isolation, and the blurred boundary between what is seen and what is felt.

Her works have attracted increasing attention from collectors interested in emerging contemporary Vietnamese art and unique material-based practices.