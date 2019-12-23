Hello Sadness at Ơ Kìa Hà Nội

Sun 29 Dec 2019, 9 am – 12 pm

Ơ Kìa Hà Nội

639/39/39 Hoang Hoa Tham, Hanoi

From Ơ Kìa Hà Nội

An enormous sadness

A loneliness that can’t be shared

A pain so burdensome that it shuts you up

At some point you find yourself hugging a heavy rock and you can’t put it down

At some point you find yourself completely disconnected

If you’ve ever been, if you’re in, if you’re with someone like that …

Maybe we should meet up. In the secret event “Hello sadness”

We will try to find a way to connect with each other, to greet sadness – loneliness – pain…

As a private event, we will only reserve seats and share accurate information with those who really care.

An important question that makes it easy for us to identify this time participants is WHY DO YOU WANT TO PARTICIPATE?

You can fill out the form below and we will get in touch.

https://forms.gle/evrWDerU4KQ1JPv56

We do not have any mandatory requirements, feel free to fill in what you want. In order to be able to inform each other about the necessary information, we still need a contact point. So it would be wonderful if you leave at least email or phone number.

For you to be assured, we won’t share outside the event all personal information.

Time: 9:00 am Sunday, December 29, 2019

Location: Ơ Kìa Hà Nội, 639/39/39 Hoang Hoa Tham, Hanoi

Parking: please park the car at the apartment building at 671 Hoang Hoa Tam, next to alley 639 Hoang Hoa Tham

for motorbike, sent at no. 10, next to Ơ Kìa ​​Hanoi.

Contribution: Voluntary.

*** All contributions (if have) are reserved for organization.

Registration link: https://forms.gle/evrWDerU4KQ1JPv56

Hotline of content: Ms. Minh Hồng 0904501292

Hotline for contributing and supporting: Ms. Long Vân 0358028222

The event is sponsored by Ơ KÌA HÀ NỘI art space and the combined efforts of experts and friends.

Any suggestions, help with content, psychical and material please contact email [email protected]

Media partner: Hanoi Grapevine (hanoigrapevine.com)

Follow updates on event page

Translated by Hanoi Grapevine