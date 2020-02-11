Open Call for a Three-Months-Residency in Leipzig

Open call for LIA-Leipzig International Art Programme

For artists from Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

Deadline application: 31 Mar 2020

Residency time: 02 Nov 2020 – 29 Jan 2021

From the organizer

The Goethe-Institut is the cultural institute of the Federal Republic of Germany. We promote knowledge of the German language abroad and foster international cultural cooperation. We convey a comprehensive image of Germany by providing information about cultural, social and political life in Germany. This project is funded by the Goethe-Institut in South East Asia.

LIA-Leipzig International Art Programme is a thirteen year old art programme and nonprofit artist residency at the Spinnerei Leipzig, a 10 hectare big international known art factory of over 120 art studios, galleries and art institutions.

LIA offers an 80 m² furnished studio (incl. linen, towels, internet, washing machine, commonly used kitchen and bathroom) to live and work in. In addition, the Goethe-Institut covers your international travel and gives you a monthly stipend of 1,000 € for living, insurance and material costs.

Full payment for the production of one print theme at Atelier für Radierung Maria und Vlado Ondrej etching studio is included in the residency. This project aims at a South East Asia print edition being produced to be part of a traveling exhibition given your permission. Please note, the team of the print studio also works with artists who do not work in the field of print making. They help and teach everything necessary. The stipend also includes a group show on the 9th January 2021 during the Winter Gallery Tours of the Spinnerei, given your permission.

Please see this as well as the LIA web-site and click on application for further information of all services included.

How to apply? What are the Requirements?

– You are living and working in one of the countries listed above

– For Vietnam: in a previous call Vietnamese artists living in Da Nang or South of Da Nang had priority, this application will give priority to Vietnamese artists living North of Da Nang, Hue, Hanoi

– Please send a short text of no more than half a DIN-A4 page about your motivation to come to Leipzig or a project plan as a pdf file

– 6 images of your work, a CV, link to your web-site or social-media-site

– Your e-mail must not exceed 6 MB and has to be sent in one piece with the subject matter below

Artists in the project

Christopher Ulutupu – New Zealand

Harit Srikhao – Thailand

Lê Hiền Minh – Vietnam

Yadanar Win – Myanmar

