Exhibition: Smouldering
Opening: 05 pm, 16 May 2020
Exhibition: 16 – 20 May 2020
Exhibition Centre of Fine Art and Photography
29 Hang Bai, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi
From the organizer
Burned wood sculpture exhibition by artist Vương Văn Thạo!
Biography:
1969 – Born in Hanoi, Vietnam
1995 – Graduated from the Hanoi Fine Art University
Address: 968 Nguyen Khoai, Hanoi
Mobile: 0913594320
Email: [email protected]
Solo Exhibition:
2018 – “ DREAMS” Eight gallery,Hochiminh
2014 – “ Colourful beliefs” Dong Phong art gallery,hanoi
2014 – “ Fossilied Ha noi” Casa Italia 18 Le phung Hieu- HaNoi
2013 – “ Frozen dreams ” MANZI- HaNoi
2012 – “ ARTS VuongThao ” Bookworm- HaNoi
2011 – L Espace- Centre Culturel Francais de Hanoi.”VILLAGE IN THE CITY”Trang tien HaNoi
2008 – .”FOSSILE VIVANT” Bookworm- HaNoi
2007 – L Espace- Centre Culturel Francais de Hanoi.”FOSSILE VIVANT”Trang tien HaNoi
2006 – Suffusive Art Gallery,2b Bao khanh lane, Hanoi, Vietnam.Titled “ Body and Lotus”
2005 – Suffusive Art Gallery,2b Bao khanh lane, Hanoi, Vietnam. Titled “ Body and Dreams 2”
2001 – Gorthe-Institute, Hanoi, Vietnam. Titled “ The Love”
2001 – Salon Natasha, Hanoi, Vietnam. Titled “ Body and Dreams 1”
2000 – Friends Gallery, Hanoi, Vietnam. Titled “ Half”
Group Exhibition:
2016 – “DOI MOI “,Vietnam Fine Arts Museum
2013 – “The Grapevine Selection –Volume 1 “,Vietnam Fine Arts Museum
2013 – Comtemporary Asian ART ,Korea
2012 – Comtemporary Asian ART ,Korea
2010 – exhibition: A city in ART Goethe- institutes vietnam
2009 – exhibition: Asian Sculpture of China
2008 – exhibition: “DOI MOI “ SAM Singapore Art Museum
2007 – Group exhibition: “Vietnamese Modernism “St. John”s University- New York
Awards :
– “ Bui Xuan Phai “ Fine Arts Prize
– Hanoi Fine Arts Prize
– Installation works by Sweden-Vietnam fund for cultural development.
– Having the artistic work in Sculpture Part of China
– The sculptural work of “ Living fossils “ in the modern Fine Arts Collection of SAMsingaporeart Museum
– The sculptural work of “ Living fossils – Village in the City “ in the modern Fine Arts Collection of Vietnam Fine Arts Museum