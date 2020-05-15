Exhibition: Smouldering

Opening: 05 pm, 16 May 2020

Exhibition: 16 – 20 May 2020

Exhibition Centre of Fine Art and Photography

29 Hang Bai, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From the organizer

Burned wood sculpture exhibition by artist Vương Văn Thạo!

Biography:

1969 – Born in Hanoi, Vietnam

1995 – Graduated from the Hanoi Fine Art University

Address: 968 Nguyen Khoai, Hanoi

Mobile: 0913594320

Email: [email protected]

Solo Exhibition:

2018 – “ DREAMS” Eight gallery,Hochiminh

2014 – “ Colourful beliefs” Dong Phong art gallery,hanoi

2014 – “ Fossilied Ha noi” Casa Italia 18 Le phung Hieu- HaNoi

2013 – “ Frozen dreams ” MANZI- HaNoi

2012 – “ ARTS VuongThao ” Bookworm- HaNoi

2011 – L Espace- Centre Culturel Francais de Hanoi.”VILLAGE IN THE CITY”Trang tien HaNoi

2008 – .”FOSSILE VIVANT” Bookworm- HaNoi

2007 – L Espace- Centre Culturel Francais de Hanoi.”FOSSILE VIVANT”Trang tien HaNoi

2006 – Suffusive Art Gallery,2b Bao khanh lane, Hanoi, Vietnam.Titled “ Body and Lotus”

2005 – Suffusive Art Gallery,2b Bao khanh lane, Hanoi, Vietnam. Titled “ Body and Dreams 2”

2001 – Gorthe-Institute, Hanoi, Vietnam. Titled “ The Love”

2001 – Salon Natasha, Hanoi, Vietnam. Titled “ Body and Dreams 1”

2000 – Friends Gallery, Hanoi, Vietnam. Titled “ Half”

Group Exhibition:

2016 – “DOI MOI “,Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

2013 – “The Grapevine Selection –Volume 1 “,Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

2013 – Comtemporary Asian ART ,Korea

2012 – Comtemporary Asian ART ,Korea

2010 – exhibition: A city in ART Goethe- institutes vietnam

2009 – exhibition: Asian Sculpture of China

2008 – exhibition: “DOI MOI “ SAM Singapore Art Museum

2007 – Group exhibition: “Vietnamese Modernism “St. John”s University- New York

Awards :

– “ Bui Xuan Phai “ Fine Arts Prize

– Hanoi Fine Arts Prize

– Installation works by Sweden-Vietnam fund for cultural development.

– Having the artistic work in Sculpture Part of China

– The sculptural work of “ Living fossils “ in the modern Fine Arts Collection of SAMsingaporeart Museum

– The sculptural work of “ Living fossils – Village in the City “ in the modern Fine Arts Collection of Vietnam Fine Arts Museum