Discussion: Commemorating Nguyễn Du

Mon 08 June 2020, 07:30 pm

Goethe Institut Hà Nội

56-58-60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Vietnamese national poet Nguyen Du died in 1820. In honour of his masterpiece TRUYEN KIEU, the Goethe-Institut dedicates this evening to Nguyen Du.

Last year the Goethe-Institut organized a symposium “re-reading Kieu”, the exhibition Girl K by German artist Franca Bartholomäi, a theatre night with four innovative approaches to a re-interpretation of Nang K and a drawing competition of new views on Thuy Kieu.

In the meantime, the speeches for the symposium “Re-reading Kieu” have been edited and published, the winners of the drawing competition have been chosen. Let us make this an occasion to commemorate Nguyen Du’s 200th obit this year.

An intellectual highlight of our evening will be a short presentation by Dr. Trương, Hồng Quang (Berlin – per skype) about the quality of the German translation by Irene and Franz Faber. As you may remember, in 1954 Ho-Chi-Minh gave Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh‘s edition of Nguyễn Du‘s epos as a gift to Franz Faber with the request to take the national treasure of Vietnam to German and make it available for the German people. The Faber couple worked six years on the poetic transliteration.

Free entrance