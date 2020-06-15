Like the Moon in A Night Sky: A Perspective of Vietnamese Cinema

June – July 2020

Various locations in Hanoi

From TPD Center:

“Film is like the moon in a night sky. The moon looks the same to everybody, but the emotions it evokes are all different.” – Tsai Ming Liang

Travelling into Film is not unlike travelling into the Night. Watching a film in the dark is a lonely experience amongst lonely people. Privacy within the communal. A light emanating from the screen streaming down to and amongst viewers. Eras, moments, terrains, cities, the faces that we seek to lose ourselves in, as we’ve often done. The rhythms that transform our real-life rhythms. Like the night never getting old, the moon that could never be really captured, the films that were, are and will be, exist across multiple lives, before and in the fresh eyes of generations of audiences. Each spectator, themselves, is a cinematic history. – Trương Quế Chi

A pathway from today into film heritage, Like the Moon in A Night Sky is a series of events around Vietnamese cinema past, present and future. The project has been initiated, developed and realised by students and the organising team of TPD Centre’s Film Curating programme, taking place in June & July 2020 at various locations of Hanoi.

Like the Moon in A Night Sky receives support from the Vietnam Film Institute, Vietnam Film Association, Institut Francais in Hanoi, Hanoi University of Theatre and Cinema, Ơ Kìa Hà Nội, Matca, Hanoi DocLab, Varan Vietnam, Queer Forever and various individuals, as well as funding from the British Council in Vietnam.

Programme

* All events take place on a free-entry basis. Advance registration is required for the two events at L’Espace.

** Screening and discussion language: Vietnamese. All films showing at the event Where Did Yesterday Go (20.06) feature English subtitles. The cine-concert Red Balloon (05.07) is suitable for speakers of any language.

Eternal Sadness

18 June 2020, 02 pm

Floor 7 Screening Room, Building A1

Hanoi University of Theatre and Cinema

The early short-film days of various contemporary Vietnamese filmmakers, revisited.

Plus post-screening discussion with director Bùi Thạc Chuyên, director/screenwriter Bùi Kim Quy and director Đào Thu Uyên; moderated by director/lecturer Nguyễn Hồng Quân

Curatorial team: Bùi Duy Anh, Nguyễn Đức Minh, Trần Yến Nhi, Bùi Thạc Phong

Where Did Yesterday Go

20 June 2020, 06:30 pm

Ơ Kìa Hà Nội

at University of Industrial Fine Art

360 Đê La Thành, Hà Nội

An exploration of inter-generational conversations in independent Vietnamese documentaries around the concepts of ‘young’ and ‘aging’, ‘old’ and ‘new’, the past and the present.

Plus post-screening discussion with director Trần Phương Thảo, artist/curator Nguyễn Quốc Thành; moderated by director Nguyễn Hoàng Điệp

Curatorial team: Nguyễn Ngọc Thảo Ly, Nguyễn Phương Thảo

Flying Dreams

27/06/2020, 05:30 pm

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền

A reunion with the childhood friend of various generations: Vietnamese animation, the same but different.

Plus post-screening discussion with director Nguyễn Phương Hoa and artist/ comics artist Tạ Huy Long

Curatorial team: Nguyễn Minh Hải Anh, Nguyễn Hiền Anh, Nguyễn Diệp Thùy Anh, Nguyễn Thị Phương Giang, Nguyễn Thùy Trang, Nguyễn Phương Vân

Early Spring

28 June 2020, 07 pm

Film Association Cinema

51 Trần Hưng Đạo

Second programme of contemporary Vietnamese short films.

Curatorial team: Bùi Duy Anh, Nguyễn Đức Minh, Trần Yến Nhi, Bùi Thạc Phong

Ki}{inema

04 July 2020

Various sessions on the day

Matca, 48 Ngọc Hà

A moving-image dictionary of the kisses of the Vietnamese cinema. Throughout film’s history, the act of kissing not only expresses shades of emotions, feelings and connection, but also hints at transformations associated with each social and cultural period.

Curatorial team: Lý Thu Hà, Đỗ Thu Hiền, Vũ Thị Mai Phương, Ngô Xuân Quỳnh

Red Balloon

05 July 2020, 06:30 pm

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền

A ciné-concert showcasing the re-scoring – undertaken by contemporary music artists – of five Vietnamese animation films produced across the 1970s–2000s.

Curator: Trần Duy Hưng

Curatorial assistant: Hà Hương Thảo

Co-organiser: The Onion Cellar

The Month of May, The Faces in Time

06 July 2020, 07:00 pm

19h00 – Film Association Cinema, 51 Trần Hưng Đạo

The faces of a new era. Through the close-ups existing in cinematic time. Two films by Đặng Nhật Minh and Việt Linh.

Curator: Trương Quế Chi

TPD Centre’s Film Curating programme took place between December 2019 and July 2020, supervised by curators Trương Quế Chi and Trần Duy Hưng, with sessions also led by critic Mai Anh Tuấn, communications specialist Nguyễn Đình Thành and guest speakers: curator/artist Nguyễn Quốc Thành, filmmaker Đỗ Văn Hoàng and curator/filmmaker George Clark. The series of events LIKE THE MOON IN A NIGHT SKY form part of and conclude this programme.

Project managers: Nguyễn Hoàng Phương, Đào Linh Trang

Graphic design: Hoàng Vũ Huyền Châu

Artwork: Lê Hữu Bảo Phúc

Visual documentation: Nguyễn Đức Minh

Technical assistance: Phạm Đình Thiện

Programme trailer: Nguyễn Duy Anh

Trailer music: Trần Uy Đức

Translation: Trần Duy Hưng