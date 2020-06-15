Like the Moon in A Night Sky: A Perspective of Vietnamese Cinema
June – July 2020
Various locations in Hanoi
From TPD Center:
“Film is like the moon in a night sky. The moon looks the same to everybody, but the emotions it evokes are all different.” – Tsai Ming Liang
Travelling into Film is not unlike travelling into the Night. Watching a film in the dark is a lonely experience amongst lonely people. Privacy within the communal. A light emanating from the screen streaming down to and amongst viewers. Eras, moments, terrains, cities, the faces that we seek to lose ourselves in, as we’ve often done. The rhythms that transform our real-life rhythms. Like the night never getting old, the moon that could never be really captured, the films that were, are and will be, exist across multiple lives, before and in the fresh eyes of generations of audiences. Each spectator, themselves, is a cinematic history. – Trương Quế Chi
A pathway from today into film heritage, Like the Moon in A Night Sky is a series of events around Vietnamese cinema past, present and future. The project has been initiated, developed and realised by students and the organising team of TPD Centre’s Film Curating programme, taking place in June & July 2020 at various locations of Hanoi.
Like the Moon in A Night Sky receives support from the Vietnam Film Institute, Vietnam Film Association, Institut Francais in Hanoi, Hanoi University of Theatre and Cinema, Ơ Kìa Hà Nội, Matca, Hanoi DocLab, Varan Vietnam, Queer Forever and various individuals, as well as funding from the British Council in Vietnam.
Programme
* All events take place on a free-entry basis. Advance registration is required for the two events at L’Espace.
** Screening and discussion language: Vietnamese. All films showing at the event Where Did Yesterday Go (20.06) feature English subtitles. The cine-concert Red Balloon (05.07) is suitable for speakers of any language.
Eternal Sadness
18 June 2020, 02 pm
Floor 7 Screening Room, Building A1
Hanoi University of Theatre and Cinema
The early short-film days of various contemporary Vietnamese filmmakers, revisited.
Plus post-screening discussion with director Bùi Thạc Chuyên, director/screenwriter Bùi Kim Quy and director Đào Thu Uyên; moderated by director/lecturer Nguyễn Hồng Quân
Curatorial team: Bùi Duy Anh, Nguyễn Đức Minh, Trần Yến Nhi, Bùi Thạc Phong
Where Did Yesterday Go
20 June 2020, 06:30 pm
Ơ Kìa Hà Nội
at University of Industrial Fine Art
360 Đê La Thành, Hà Nội
An exploration of inter-generational conversations in independent Vietnamese documentaries around the concepts of ‘young’ and ‘aging’, ‘old’ and ‘new’, the past and the present.
Plus post-screening discussion with director Trần Phương Thảo, artist/curator Nguyễn Quốc Thành; moderated by director Nguyễn Hoàng Điệp
Curatorial team: Nguyễn Ngọc Thảo Ly, Nguyễn Phương Thảo
Flying Dreams
27/06/2020, 05:30 pm
L’Espace
24 Tràng Tiền
A reunion with the childhood friend of various generations: Vietnamese animation, the same but different.
Plus post-screening discussion with director Nguyễn Phương Hoa and artist/ comics artist Tạ Huy Long
Curatorial team: Nguyễn Minh Hải Anh, Nguyễn Hiền Anh, Nguyễn Diệp Thùy Anh, Nguyễn Thị Phương Giang, Nguyễn Thùy Trang, Nguyễn Phương Vân
Early Spring
28 June 2020, 07 pm
Film Association Cinema
51 Trần Hưng Đạo
Second programme of contemporary Vietnamese short films.
Curatorial team: Bùi Duy Anh, Nguyễn Đức Minh, Trần Yến Nhi, Bùi Thạc Phong
Ki}{inema
04 July 2020
Various sessions on the day
Matca, 48 Ngọc Hà
A moving-image dictionary of the kisses of the Vietnamese cinema. Throughout film’s history, the act of kissing not only expresses shades of emotions, feelings and connection, but also hints at transformations associated with each social and cultural period.
Curatorial team: Lý Thu Hà, Đỗ Thu Hiền, Vũ Thị Mai Phương, Ngô Xuân Quỳnh
Red Balloon
05 July 2020, 06:30 pm
L’Espace
24 Tràng Tiền
A ciné-concert showcasing the re-scoring – undertaken by contemporary music artists – of five Vietnamese animation films produced across the 1970s–2000s.
Curator: Trần Duy Hưng
Curatorial assistant: Hà Hương Thảo
Co-organiser: The Onion Cellar
The Month of May, The Faces in Time
06 July 2020, 07:00 pm
19h00 – Film Association Cinema, 51 Trần Hưng Đạo
The faces of a new era. Through the close-ups existing in cinematic time. Two films by Đặng Nhật Minh and Việt Linh.
Curator: Trương Quế Chi
TPD Centre’s Film Curating programme took place between December 2019 and July 2020, supervised by curators Trương Quế Chi and Trần Duy Hưng, with sessions also led by critic Mai Anh Tuấn, communications specialist Nguyễn Đình Thành and guest speakers: curator/artist Nguyễn Quốc Thành, filmmaker Đỗ Văn Hoàng and curator/filmmaker George Clark. The series of events LIKE THE MOON IN A NIGHT SKY form part of and conclude this programme.
Project managers: Nguyễn Hoàng Phương, Đào Linh Trang
Graphic design: Hoàng Vũ Huyền Châu
Artwork: Lê Hữu Bảo Phúc
Visual documentation: Nguyễn Đức Minh
Technical assistance: Phạm Đình Thiện
Programme trailer: Nguyễn Duy Anh
Trailer music: Trần Uy Đức
Translation: Trần Duy Hưng
