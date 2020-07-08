Exhibition “The Children Song”

Opening: Sat 11 July 2020, 06 pm

Exhibition: 12 – 20 July 2020, 09 am – 05 pm

Art Space, Vietnam Fine Arts University

42 Yết Kiêu, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“The Children Song” will present more than 50 paintings that has made by artist Đỗ Minh Tâm in recent years – who’s considered as one of the most outstanding Abstract painter in the current time. The show occasionally will be the time of launching the first new book of Đỗ Minh Tâm that covering the artistic practicing over 4 decades of the artist.

According to art critic Nguyễn Quân: “Different from most of the rushing, dramatic abstract expressionism, the glamorous symbolism or the “supreme intellectual” minimalism, Đỗ Minh Tâm’s abstract paintings are moderate and balanced. Rich palette often employs soft colors of orange-green, purple-brown, blue-pink etc., the diagonal shifts always regain balance thanks to the horizontal and vertical strokes, spatial depth comes out as the focus from the shading at midframe. His aesthetic of humanity is kind and gentle. Perhaps he has naturally followed the principles of the master Wassily Kandinsky of abstractionism: Art is to help subtlise our soul, not to invent any form of expression”.

Đỗ Minh Tâm also shared his thought about art in a recent interview: “Painting should be what is felt, not what is seen”.

This exhibition has received the generous supports from the Vietnam Fine Arts University, the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, collectors, colleagues and friends.

Media partner: Hanoi Grapevine

About artist:

Đỗ Minh Tâm (Tâm Hiếu, born 1963) is a painter and art educator. He received Bachelor degree in Painting in 1987, and Master degree in Painting in 2000, both from the Hanoi Fine Arts University (now called the Vietnam Fine Arts University). He was professor in the Painting Department of the Vietnam Fine Arts University from 1989 to 2019. His solo exhibitions include “Alone” at 29 Hàng Bài gallery (Hanoi, 1993), ‘Golden Light’ at Sông Hồng Gallery (Hanoi, 1999), ‘The Blue Concerto’ at Hanoi Studio Gallery (Hanoi, 2008), ‘Return to the Pass” at Eight Gallery (Hochiminh city, 2014). He has taken part in many important group exhibitions, such as the National Arts Exhibition (1985 – 2010), ‘Abstract Painting’ at Hồng Hạc gallery (Hochiminh city, 1992), “International Contemporary Art Exhibition” at Pica Gallery, Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (Perth, Australia, 1994), Asian Exhibition at Bangkok Fine Art Museum (Thailand, 1996), “Vietnam in the 20th century” at Bruxelles (Belgium, 1998), 14th ASEAN Contemporary Art at the Fukuoka Asian Art Museum (Japan, 1999), 36 Ideas from Asia – the travelling exhibition around Germany, Italia and Bulgaria (2003), “Water” and “Open” Goethe Institut Hanoi & Vietnam University of Fine Arts, (Hanoi, 2004), “Hanoi: A City in Art – Goethe-Institut (Hanoi, 2010), ‘Art in the Forest’ tại Flamingo Đại Lải (Vĩnh Phúc, 2019).

Đỗ Minh Tâm also has participated in several local and international Symposiums and Workshops, such as Pacific Asian Triennial Workshop at Queensland Gallery (Brisban, Australia, 1995), PACI, PACII, PACIII – Bangkok (Thailand) and Hanoi (Vietnam) in 2006-08, Sasaran International Art Symposium (Malaysia, 2008). He was appointed to be Member of Asia-Pacific Delegation at Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art International Forum (Brisbane, Australia, 1996). He was awarded the ASEAN Fine Art Award in 1996 (sponsored by Philip Morris enterprise) and the Third Prize of the National Arts Exhibition in 2005. His works are in collections of the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, National Gallery Singapore, Edith Cowan University (Perth, Australia) and private collections within Vietnam and in many other countries such as United States, France, Australia, Germany, Japan and Taiwan.

Follow updates on event’s page.