Old stuff donation activity: 01 – 15 July

Sun 19 July 2020, 8:30 am – 08 pm

Ngoc Ha Community Center

#2 Lane 158 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi

From the organizers:

“Ngoc Ha Swap Meet” is an meaningful event for meeting, shopping and sharing for fundraising in order to repair old public playgrounds in Ngoc Ha ward, co-organized by Ngoc Ha Woman Union and Think playgrounds.

This open market sell old stuffs which are carefully selected, including clothes, books, houseware… And many activities such as recycle playgrounds for kids, street music band HUB, astrology & tarot by xemsao.vn, healthy food and drink with seats around the lake…

Let’s come to the market and enjoy meaningful time with kids, family and friends!

Old stuff donation activity (01 – 15 July)

Think Playgrounds invites individuals/organizations to donate old stuff (clothes, books, toys, housewares…) for sell in “Ngoc Ha Swap Meet” event, fundraising to rebuild old playgrounds in Ngoc Ha ward.

Step 1: Take a photo of your old stuff and send to TPG via email, zalo or Facebook

Zalo: 086 2066850

Email: [email protected]

Step 2 : TPG will confirm selected stuffs for our event

Step 3 : TPG will come to collect at your house or you can bring to our office (20B lane 111 Xuan Dieu Tay Ho Hanoi)

Follow updates on event’s page.