Opening: 02:30 pm, Mon 04 Mar 2024

Exhibition: 05 – 14 Mar 2024

Casa Italia

18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The exhibition “Italian Rice Underwater Farming”, which will be inaugurated by Ambassador Marco della Seta, is organized in conjunction with the institutional visit to Vietnam by the Italian Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Hon. Francesco Lollobrigida, and will be open to visitors until Thursday, March 14.

“Italian Rice Underwater Farming” tells the story of rice cultivation in Italy, the first European producer, from its beginnings more than 500 years ago to today’s precision farming techniques that draw the lines of the rice cultivation of the future. Every year, in Italy, people can admired the so-called “checkered sea”, the landscape of rice fields that winds through the major Italian rice-growing areas, also highlighting the link between rice cultivation and environmental protection.

The exhibition also celebrates the commonality and similarities between Italy and Vietnam in the cultivation of this very important cereal. Rice farming, indeed, has always been of great importance for both our countries, which boast important food traditions in which rice is the main ingredient of various traditional dishes, from Risotto to Banh Chung.