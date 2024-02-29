Opening: 04:30 pm, Thurs 07 Mar 2024

Exhibition: 08:30 am – 05:30 pm, 08 Mar – 07 Apr 2024

Vietnam Museum of Ethnology

Nguyễn Văn Huyên, Quan Hoa, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Asian tour of the exhibition “MOSAICO. Italian code of a timeless art” starts from Vietnam! Hanoi will indeed be the first city in Asia to host the multimedia exhibition dedicated to Italian mosaics, conceived and realised by Magister Art and promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi.

The exhibition itinerary is conceived as a 2000-year long journey to discover the images, symbols, techniques and materials of some of the most famous and iconic Italian mosaics. Through an immersive multimedia experience, the visitor will be able to admire, along a route in stages, the most evocative mosaics of Rome, Pompeii, Aquileia, Ravenna, Palermo/Monreale, Piazza Armerina and Baia.