Open Call: Cultural City Profile Research
Deadline: 27 Nov 2020
From British Council:
The British Council is delighted to announce an open call for Vietnam City Profile Data Collection. This project forms Phase 1 of a larger Cultural City Profile (CCP) research project directory which seeks to offer UK creatives and cultural sectors a digital bridge to lesser-known cities in East Asia.
The East Asia CCP project will be led by a lead UK consultancy. In Vietnam, we are looking for a local researcher or consultant to collect initial data for five Vietnamese cities. The data collectors will be given a template with key cultural information to collect data from the following cities:
a) Hanoi
b) Hue
c) Danang – Hoi An
d) Dalat
e) Ho Chi Minh City
The timeline for this project is as follows:
27 Nov 2020: Submission deadline
02 Dec 2020: Announcement of selected supplier and Agreement Start Date
08 Jan 2021: Final reporting of complete data
For further information on this opportunity please download the Request for Quotation Guidelines here or contact us at [email protected]
Please download, complete and submit the Application Form below by 11:59 pm (VN time) 27 Nov 2020.
| British Council
20 Thụy Khuê Tây Hồ, Hà Nội Tel: 84 (0)4 8436780 Fax: 84 (0)4 8434962 Website: http://www.britishcouncil.vn