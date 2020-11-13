Open Call: Cultural City Profile Research

Open Call: Cultural City Profile Research

Deadline: 27 Nov 2020

From British Council:

The British Council is delighted to announce an open call for Vietnam City Profile Data Collection. This project forms Phase 1 of a larger Cultural City Profile (CCP) research project directory which seeks to offer UK creatives and cultural sectors a digital bridge to lesser-known cities in East Asia.

The East Asia CCP project will be led by a lead UK consultancy. In Vietnam, we are looking for a local researcher or consultant to collect initial data for five Vietnamese cities. The data collectors will be given a template with key cultural information to collect data from the following cities:

a) Hanoi
b) Hue
c) Danang – Hoi An
d) Dalat
e) Ho Chi Minh City

The timeline for this project is as follows:

27 Nov 2020: Submission deadline
02 Dec 2020: Announcement of selected supplier and Agreement Start Date
08 Jan 2021: Final reporting of complete data

For further information on this opportunity please download the Request for Quotation Guidelines here or contact us at [email protected]

Please download, complete and submit the Application Form below by 11:59 pm (VN time) 27 Nov 2020.

