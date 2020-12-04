Landscape #4: How to Improve the World
12 Dec 2020 – 10 Jan 2021 (except Mon, Tues), 12 pm – 07 pm
Manzi Exhibition Space
02 Ngo Hang Bun, Hanoi
From Manzi:
Landscape #4: How to Improve the World is an aurally-centered video installation reflecting on the past, present, and future of indigenous cultures of the people of Vietnam’s Central Highlands. The work foregrounds the indigenous sound, voice and music against a backdrop of a land that has gone through periods of Christianization, war, socialist and contemporary transformations.
The event is supported by the Goethe Institut, FAMLAB (British Council Vietnam)
Notes for visitors:
– Due to the fragility of the installation and the complexity of the set up, we can only accommodate max 10 persons for each slot.
– In light of the current coronavirus developments, please wear mask when visiting and use the hand sanitizer provided at our door.
– Free admission (the event is not for children under 12)
Communications partners: Hanoi Grapevine
