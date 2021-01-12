Stories Told in ArtCeramics

Opening: Tues 12 Jan 2021, 05 pm

Exhibition: 12 Jan – 01 Feb 2021

Hanoi Studio Gallery

13 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Stories Told In Art Ceramics – Sculptures and Ceramics; artists pushed and painted with ceramics. Marking the end of 2020, and starting a new 2021 for Hanoi Studio Gallery, this collection is the artistic culmination of 16 local and international sculptors & painters after the last year.

The subtle touching and pushing in shapes, and the inner materials of copper and iron are combined with ceramics, clay, water, glaze, and heat… It is a research that is rigorous, meticulous, and creative. Luck also plays a part, as the process of burning ceramics can bring about unpredictable results.

The 2021 Ceramics Collection and the Story of Contemporary Ceramics are the convergence of artistic and charming qualities, the improvisation and ingenuity of the painters and the sculptors, featuring artworks and everyday products.

