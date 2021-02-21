Lecture: Significance of Shiva in Sculpture and Temples in Vietnam

Mon 22 Feb 2021, 10 am – 11:30 am

Live stream on Facebook of SVCC Hanoi

From the organizer:

Shaivism is one of the most ancient spiritual cultural traditions of India. From Harappa – Mohenjo-daro to current day, it can be seen in many manifestations. Works like “Elements of Hindu Iconography” by T. A. Gopinatha Rao, “Shaivism In The Light of Epics, Puranas and Agamas” by N.R. Bhatt are good sources to know the depth and meaning of Shaiva art and architecture.

Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) Hanoi is happy to organize lecture series and discussion on this background of upcoming Maha Shivaratri festival.

– Topic: Significance of Shiva in Sculpture and Temples in Vietnam – Lecture 1

– Speaker: Tran Ky Phuong

Independent researcher, authors on Champa civilization

Former curator of Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture

Researcher of the Center for Cultural Relationship Studies in Mainland Southeast Asia

(CRMS Center) in Thailand and APSARA Authority in Cambodia

This lecture will be in Vietnamese with Power Point presentation in English language. Lecture will be followed by discussion in English and Vietnamese.

Follow updates on event’s page.