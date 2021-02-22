Exhibition & book launch: i write (in Vietnamese)

Book-launch: Mon 01 Mar 2021, 07 pm

Exhibition: 01 – 05 Mar 2021

Goethe Institut Hanoi

58 Nguyễn Thái Học, Hà Nội

Group discussion & poetry reading and performance: Sat 20 Mar 2021, 03 pm – 09 pm

Exhibition: 15 – 20 Mar 2021

Tổ Chim Xanh Cafe

13 Đặng Dung, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

tôi viết (tiếng Việt) | i write (in Vietnamese) imagines and constructs an exhibition of word-objects and letter-beings born from a play between texts and images and sounds in various materials and mediums, along with poetic prints of young (Vietnamese) writers and artists in Vietnam. All compositions and artworks in this publication and exhibition are newly hatched and first published.

The series of Tôi viết (tiếng Việt) | I write (in Vietnamese) moves in between two places:

01- 05 Mar 2021, Goethe Institut, 56-58 Nguyễn Thái Học, Hà Nội: exhibition and book-launch. The events are part of XƯỞNG VĂN HÓA | KULTURLABOR program, Goethe Institut 2021.

15 – 20 Mar 2021, Tổ Chim Xanh cafe, 13 Đặng Dung, Hà Nội: exhibition, group discussion & poetry reading and performance. The events are part of Đang diễn ra | In Progress series, British Council.

The authors, translators and artists in the exhibition and the publication: Linh San, Châu Hoàng, Thu Uyên, Kai Ng, Sơn Ca, Lan Anh, Bông Nguyễn, Hương Trà, Ngân, Hải Anh, Nguyễn Quang Kiếm, Nguyễn Thùy Dương, Nguyễn Lâm Thảo Thi, Thùy Dương @popusvine, Nhi Đàm, Mai Duy Quang, Nguyễn Khánh Duy, Red, Vũ Anh Vũ, Nguyễn Hoàng Quyên, Nhã Thuyên

Word-caretaker: Nhã Thuyên

Sponsors & Partners: Goethe Institut, Kulturalabor program, In Progress, British Council, AJAR, Blue Birds’ Nest

Order our book here

Due to the situation regarding the Covid pandemic currently in Hanoi, please kindly follow instructions provided by the Vietnamese government to avoid spreading the virus (washing your hands and wearing masks).