25 Mar – 24 Apr 2022, 09 am – 06 pm

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam proudly presents that an exhibition “The Oriental Tale”, which is a first opportunity to show an overview of lacquer culture between Vietnam and Japan by the artist Trieu Khac Tien – Deputy Dean of Painting Department, Vietnam University of Fine Arts / Lecturer for Lacquer Studies

This exhibition offers a glimpse into the delicate and special techniques of lacquer painting of both countries and gets a deeper understanding of how these two cultures of lacquer art are influenced by each other and integrated into one beautiful work.

As the organizer, we believe that the lacquer works of this exhibition will attract many people and convey positive energy, with the artist’s great passion and creative spirit to connect both valuable characteristics. We hope that the viewers can enjoy not only the variation and the richness of the lacquer works but also the heart that the artist, Trieu Khac Tien put into his works.

*Note:

Please kindly understand that visitors are required to follow epidemic prevention regulations as below

・ Wear a mask at all time

・ Wash your hands with hand sanitizer

・ Measure body temperature

・ Only 20 people are allowed in the venue at a time

Artist Profile Trieu Khac Tien

– Occupation:

Deputy Dean of Painting Department, Vietnam University of Fine Arts

– Education:

1999 B.F.A of Painting- Hanoi University of Fine Arts

B.F.A – Hanoi Foreign Language College, English Department

2007 M.F.A of Painting – Vietnam University of Fine Arts

2017 Ph.D of Fine Arts (Urushi Art) – Tokyo University of the Arts

– Exhibition and Visual Art event Participation (In past 5 years):

2021 Vietnam represent to participate in UNESCO ’s 3rd APHEN-ICH

International Lacquer online Seminar, South Korea

Participate in Expo 2020 Dubai UAE

2020 Vietnam National Fine Arts Exhibition, 2000- 2020

2019 International Lacquer Seminar in Jingchou, China

2018 Lacquer restoration international symposium, Hanoi

Lacquer eggs installation in National Assembly House tunnel ’s decoration project

2017 “The natural lacquer tree” exhibition and seminar in Taiwan

