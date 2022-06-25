Finest Artist Nominees: Linh Valerie Phạm

Year of birth: 1993

Field: Performing arts

About the artist: Linh Valerie Phạm is an experimental theatre and puppetry artist. She is interested in movement, puppetry, breath, words, and all things magical. Her aim as an artist is to tell stories in a way that disrupts and destabilises order. Her works have been exhibited at VICAS Studio (Hanoi), Á Space (Hanoi), Vincom Center for Contemporary Arts (Hanoi), The Factory Contemporary Arts Center (Ho Chi Minh City), Soul Live Project (Ho Chi Minh City), IFI (Yogyakarta), Brick Theatre (New York), CPR-Center for Performance Research (New York), and HERE Arts Center (New York). In 2019, she was the representative candidate of Vietnam in Next Generation: Producing Performing Arts (Japan Foundation), Arts for Good Fellowship (Singapore International Foundation), and resident artist at Rimbun Dahan (Malaysia). Linh is also the founder and artistic director of Mắt Trần, a performing art collective with a focus on inclusive and socially-engaged practices. She is known for her work as an educator, facilitator, and organiser of puppetry and creative writing workshops for various communities across the country. She has collaborated with multiple NGOs, including iSEE, Hagar International, LIN, CCIHP, Nhat Hong Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired, and Westchester Correctional Facility.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In 2020, Linh Valerie Phạm and Mắt Trần Ensemble produced and introduced the puppetry performance Little Peanut and the Sneeze Theory as part of Goethe Institut Culture Lab. She also participated in Future of Traditions 02 as the stage director. At the beginning of 2021, Linh Valerie Phạm conceptualised and directed Gieu Ty Can – a part of the project Tương lai của Truyền thống (Future of Tradition). She also joined the project Eye See Ai (‘Ai’ can be understood as who/someone/anyone in English) with Mắt Trần Ensemble. Eye See Ai is a community art project that uses AR technology to create six short performances by artists with disabilities and autistic artists set in Cardiff, Wales, and Hanoi, Vietnam.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

