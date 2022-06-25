Finest Curator: Linh Lê

Linh Lê

Year of birth: 1993

Field: Visual arts

About the curator: Linh Lê is a curator, writer and researcher currently based in Sài Gòn. Her work taps into the performativity of archives, space, and the body in artistic practice. In 2020, she was selected for a curator exchange between Vietnam and Sydney – a programme by 4A Center with support from the Australian Council. Some of her previous projects include Măng Ta journal and the CáRô arts education programme. She holds a BA (Honours) in Arts Management from Essex University and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Singapore).

At the moment, Linh is working on two long-term research projects, one deals with the practice of female Vietnamese artists; the use of a gendered body in performance and how it affects the artists, their spectators, and critics in “interpreting” their works; and the other one explores the capability of self-expression in art.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In 2020, Linh Lê participated in the project CáRô at Galerie Quynh and worked on the research essay “The Iconography of the State’s Central Patriarchal Figure in Propaganda.” From April to October 2021, she participated in the project 1936, initiated by MORUA. In 2022, Linh Lê participated in #SoloMarathon2022 No.1 with Đặng Thùy Anh as a curator.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.