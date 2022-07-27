06 – 14 Aug 2022

Tues – Fri: 06 pm – 09 pm

Sat – Sun: 03 pm – 09 pm

Á Space

Ô Cách Temporary Market, 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hanoi

From the organizer:

‘Chợt mộng tan’ (loosely translated as ‘Dissolve, fleeting dreams’) conjures up a kaleidoscopic world of Đặng Thuỳ Anh — a labyrinth that grew from her memories, imaginations, and obsessions. Began with and activated by the act of sleeping, Thùy Anh lets her dreams guide her to the most earnest part of her subconsciousness — they are monologues punctuated by unresolved feelings and longing accompanied by rendezvous that have no set dates and time.

Existed at the other end of a dream, ‘Chợt mộng tan’ is a three-part labyrinth where past, present and future weave into the threads of one another: a simulation of a fleshy space that clasps and lulls; a reconstructed living space that stores the most intimate secrets and stories; a configuration of a space for waiting. Each space has its own distinct look and feel — not to ridicule the senses, but rather to nudge, lead and nurture for its undeniably familiarity and warmth.

A mental space where Đặng Thuỳ Anh took refuge in, now has fully materialised, ‘Chợt mộng tan’ is the fruit of her labour after three months spent at Á Space as a part of the #SoloMarathon2022 programme. This residency is kindly supported by the Prince Claus Fund and our friends and colleagues.

* Free entry. Maximum 10 visitors allowed inside each time.

Acknowledgement:

Advisor: Nguyễn Trần Nam

Technical team: Quang Quang, Minh Đức, Nguyễn Thị Hồng Anh

Designer: Hải Lê

Documentation: Vân Anh, Hải Lê

Coordination: Vân Đỗ, Hương Mi Lê, Đỗ Anh Thư

Translator: Nguyễn Thanh Tâm

Volunteers: Nguyễn Đỗ Phương Anh, Nguyễn Thị Hồng Anh, Nguyễn Minh Đức, Đình Thị Hương Ly, Đinh Phương Quỳnh, Nguyễn Phương Thảo

Special thanks to Phạm Vệ, Phan Vân, Phạm Thị Hải, Bill Nguyễn, Phạm Minh Hiếu, Lê Thuận Uyên, Nguyễn Thị Diệp, Thi Nguyễn, Mai Ngô, Thi Nguyễn, Phương Linh, Din Sama, Nick M, Ba-bau AIR, Nguyễn Lê Hằng, Nguyễn Hồng Quân, Thuỳ Dung and all those who have followed and supported the project from the beginning.

