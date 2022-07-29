Opening: Fri 05 Aug 2022, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

Registration link

Exhibition: 05 – 31 Aug 2022

Vin Gallery

35/8 Nguyễn Văn Đậu, Ward 6, Bình Thạnh, HCMC

From the organizer:

“In the midst of mirages” is the title of Vin Gallery’s next show by Duy Phương. The show will present Duy Phương’s long-term photography projects, “Volatile States” (2010 – 2017) and “Mirages” (2017 – 2022). Duy Phương beautifully captures the emotions and changes in the landscape of Vietnam and the society in its natural state.

This show is supported by French Institute and Photo Hanoi

Follow updates on event’s page.