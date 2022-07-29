Home Event Listings Art In the Midst of Mirages
In the Midst of Mirages
Opening: Fri 05 Aug 2022, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm
Registration link
Exhibition: 05 – 31 Aug 2022
Vin Gallery
35/8 Nguyễn Văn Đậu, Ward 6, Bình Thạnh, HCMC
From the organizer:
“In the midst of mirages” is the title of Vin Gallery’s next show by Duy Phương. The show will present Duy Phương’s long-term photography projects, “Volatile States” (2010 – 2017) and “Mirages” (2017 – 2022). Duy Phương beautifully captures the emotions and changes in the landscape of Vietnam and the society in its natural state.
This show is supported by French Institute and Photo Hanoi
