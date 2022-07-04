Exhibition “Impermanence”

10 June – 24 July 2022

Vin Gallery

35/8 Nguyen Van Dau, Ward 6, Binh Thanh District, HCMC

From the organizer:

This year, Karine Guillermin will be presenting her recent works. Impermanence invites you to hear the silence and seek conversation with yourself.

Impermanence is an invitation to understand your mind. Taming is sometimes the same as finding freedom. Hear the sound of silence in your thoughts. Seek a conversation with yourself. A monologue is personal, impersonal and temporal. It is beyond visual perception where time does not matter.

In this series of her new work, Karine Guillermin explores the space to its limit. She manages to use every corner and gap across tiles through the walls. The arrangement has mesmerised our visuals with the details she displays.

