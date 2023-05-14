Finest Artist Nominees: Lập Phương

LẬP PHƯƠNG

Year of birth: 1988

Field: Sculpture

About the artists: Lập Phương was born in 1988 and graduated from the Hanoi Architectural University with a degree in Monumental Art – Sculpture. She soon defined her artistic style with sculptural works made from steel. The objects born out of Phương’s creativity is a methodical fusion of surfaces and sections with symmetrical structure, whose appearance is both sharp and delicately sensuous against the backdrop of primitive matter in order to capture a dramatic yet harmonious movement. That refined entirety are at times adorned with distinct details in the style of ancient oriental poetry.

“ m Dương” (Yin Yang, InterContinental Hanoi, 2020) is Lập Phương’s first solo exhibition after seven years of practice. She has also participated in multiple local and international exhibitions, festivals and residency programmes, including Art in the air (Malaysia, 2014); Art in the Forest (Vietnam, 2015); International Sculpture Symposium (HCMC, Vietnam, 2015); The Grapevine Selection 2 (Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum, 2015); Kohler.Bold.Art – Asia-Pacific art (13-country tour, 2017).

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In 2022 – 2023, Lập Phương participated in the project Illuminated Curiosities with artworks from the collection of Nguyễn Art Foundation; in the exhibition Ô Phương Đông with the piece Quỳnh; in the exhibition Foliage IV at VCCA with the piece Phù Sinh.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.