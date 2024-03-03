Opening: 05 pm, Wed 06 Mar 2024

Exhibition: 08 am – 05 pm, 06 – 09 Mar 2024

Danang Fine Arts Museum

78 Le Duan, Hai Chau district, Da Nang

From the organizer:

Welcome to the Nam Jam 2024 Street Artists Gallery Exhibition!

The vibrant and eclectic canvas paintings of the Nam Jam international street artists will grace the halls of the Da Nang Fine Art Museum.

This group show is a celebration of urban artistry, bringing the dynamic spirit of Nam Jam’s talented mural artists to the heart of Danang, Vietnam.

Join us as we explore the captivating world of street art and immerse ourselves in a fusion of culture, creativity, and community.

All the captivating artworks are available for purchase during the limited four-day showcase. For pricing inquiries, kindly contact Not Pop. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to acquire a piece of urban creativity and make it a part of your collection.

Supported by HOTD Club Danang & Project Q

Follow updates on event’s page.