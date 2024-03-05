Book-making and Publishing In Context

06:30 pm – 08 pm, Fri 08 Mar 2023

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi/h4>

From the organizer:

TSwiss graphic designer Ann Griffin will give a talk about the book-making process, showcasing a selection of her past photobook projects. She will touch on various aspects of an editorial graphic design practice from the perspective of an independent designer who closely collaborates with publishers and photographers from Switzerland and abroad.

The talk introduces the process from the creative concept to design to production. Ann will share several book projects of different scales – including those from a small publisher, self-published, a master’s degree project, and a major international publisher, explaining in-depth the context, roles of people involved, and differences in the working process.

The event is organized by Matca and supported by the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia.

* English with Vietnamese interpretation

About speaker

Ann Griffin (1981) is a graphic designer specializing in editorial design. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Visual Communication from HEAD—Geneva in 2007 and a Master’s in Editorial Design in 2022 from Elisava, Barcelona. In 2010, she co-founded Studio-Rubic in Geneva, a graphic design practice that worked for various clients and publishers until 2018. Based in Zürich, she now collaborates with publishers, photographers and artists on different book projects, with a particular interest in photography books.

Ann has worked with Edition Patrick Frey, Aperture New York, Fonds d’art Contemporain Genève, Bec en l’Air, Piano Nobile, Edition Notari, Metis Presses, Vexer Verlag (upcoming) as well as numerous artists and photographers on self-published publications. Since 2017, she has been part of the committee of near. (Swiss Association for Contemporary Photography), where she has been organizing events and co-managing the association.

