Finest Artists 2024: Doãn Hoài Nam

Year of birth: 1992

Field: Music

About the artist: Doãn Hoài Nam was born in 1992 and is a versatile musician with sentimental and nostalgic compositions for singer Mạc Mai Sương; edgy and powerful pieces for Lê Bình; and free-spirited creations performed by Triệu Thuỵ and Phạm Hải Đăng. He wrote the music for multiple domestically-produced short films, including The Cat and the Orange Seeds by Nguyễn Lê Hoàng Việt, “Puddle” and “Lily” by Phan Nha Trang, and most recently the short film “Ao Sâu Nước Chiếu Bóng Hoa Cúc Vàng” by Phan Hạnh Nguyên. Nam also founded HUB, which joined its collaborators to become HUBxGra – a stage/playground for artists and art enthusiasts in the past decade. In September 2023, Doãn Hoài Nam released his debut album “Mộng Mơ và Lãng Quên” featuring many of his outstanding tracks such as Mơ, Hoa, Tập Mới, Mộng Mơ và Lãng Quên, and more.

