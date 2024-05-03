Finest Artists 2024: Gydient

Year of birth: (Undisclosed)

Field: Visual arts

About the artist: Gydient – Trà Giang Nguyễn is a creative based in Vietnam and Germany whose practice focuses on VR/AR/XR and generative AI. Trà Giang specialises in digital brand design, kinetic typography, and motion design. Her works have been recognised by ADC, TDC, Communication Arts and many other leading design agencies across the world.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In May 2023, she became the founder, creative director and artist of the exhibition Exposed Virtual Anonymity (EVA) which explored the complex issues of virtual privacy and presentation. She also participated in the talk “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (Inscript Type Festival) in October and was a guest speaker at a course on Visual Vocabulary (British Univeristy Vietnam) in August of the same year. From April to November 2023, she worked on the project Hako Hangul as part of the group exhibition “Advertising Type: Women in Digital Design” by TDC, Type01 và Poster House New York. In the category of Typography/Posters/Moving Posters, her project “Move The System” won a 2023 Young Ones TDC New York Award – one of the most prestigious advertising and interactive design awards for students since 1986. In 2024, she was announced as one of the top 5 WeChoice 2023.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

