Finest Artists 2024: Nguyễn Khôi

Year of birth: 1991

Field: Visual Art

About the artist: Nguyễn Khôi, born in 1999, is a video artist who graduated in multimedia arts from Ho Chi Minh University of Fine Arts. He graduated in multimedia arts from Ho Chi Minh University of Fine Arts. He participated in multiple artist-in-residence programmes such as at Tokyo University of the Arts in Japan, at ERG in Belgium, and Chosun University in Korea. He is also a co-founder of Chinbo Collective, a contemporary art group in Vietnam owned by Chinbo Studio, while also co-founded and organised the artist residency programme Experimental Art Week in Dong Nai.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, participated in the group exhibition “Making a Living” at Ô Art Bar; exhibited his works at Yeongsan River Art Festival 2023 in South Korea; group exhibition “THỰC” by Chinbo Collective, and showcased his films “Sơ Đồ Tất Yếu” in the project Cinema Con nhà nghèo by A Sông Collective and OVERSHARE VIDEO FESTIVAL in Australia; “Mahatup – Trận đánh lớn” – Cinema CNN#2: Kiếm cớ cà kê; while also joined the group exhibition “ÊA #1 Lê La Gặp Gỡ” by SiLart Station; and the art residency programme Experimental Art Week 2023 by Chinbo x Phố Bên Đồi Creative Studio, as an artist.

Vote here

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.